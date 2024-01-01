$14,500+ tax & licensing
2019 Kia Rio
5-Door LX - AUTOMATIC
2019 Kia Rio
5-Door LX - AUTOMATIC
Location
Auto Nation Car Sales
9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
226-246-2429
$14,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AN-672-74-YN
- Mileage 120,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX - NO ACCIDENT - LOW KILOMETER! With Safety & One Year Powertrain Warranty
This SUV is Certified with ONE Year Powertrain Warranty included in the price. No hidden fees!
2019 KIA RIO LX - 4 Cyl - 1.6 L - Good in Gas - Nice and clean Well-maintained, very reliable engine. Body is in great condition and has no rust. Runs Great. Detailed Clean - Cruse control - TOUCH SCREEN - BACK CAMERA
This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing.
Also included is a complimentary One Year warranty with $2000 / claim. Can be upgraded up to 4 years with additional charge.
THIRD PARTY FINANCE AVAILABLE!
WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX.
PLEASE VISIT www.autonationcarsale.ca
PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Trade-in's are welcome. AUTO NATION CAR SALES is Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week Sunday by appointment only. Please CALL at 5199909988 for further information.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Nation Car Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Auto Nation Car Sales
Auto Nation Car Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
226-246-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
226-246-2429