Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CLEAN CARFAX - NO ACCIDENT - LOW KILOMETER!  With Safety & One Year Powertrain Warranty</p><p><p>This SUV is Certified with ONE Year Powertrain Warranty included in the price. No hidden fees!</p><br><br><p>2019 KIA RIO LX - 4 Cyl - 1.6 L - Good in Gas - Nice and clean Well-maintained, very reliable engine. Body is in great condition and has no rust. Runs Great. Detailed Clean - Cruse control  - TOUCH SCREEN - BACK CAMERA</p><p>This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing.</p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1724532195296_4454348209253671 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><br><br><p>Also included is a complimentary One Year warranty with $2000 / claim. Can be upgraded up to 4 years with additional charge.</p><p><br></p><p>THIRD PARTY FINANCE AVAILABLE!</p><br><br><p>WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX.</p><br><br><p>PLEASE VISIT www.autonationcarsale.ca</p><br><br><p>PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Trade-ins are welcome. AUTO NATION CAR SALES is Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week Sunday by appointment only. Please CALL at 5199909988 for further information.</p><br></p>

2019 Kia Rio

120,000 KM

Details Description

$14,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Kia Rio

5-Door LX - AUTOMATIC

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Kia Rio

5-Door LX - AUTOMATIC

Location

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

226-246-2429

Contact Seller

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
120,000KM
VIN 3KPA25AB2KE180846

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AN-672-74-YN
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX - NO ACCIDENT - LOW KILOMETER!  With Safety & One Year Powertrain Warranty

This SUV is Certified with ONE Year Powertrain Warranty included in the price. No hidden fees!



2019 KIA RIO LX - 4 Cyl - 1.6 L - Good in Gas - Nice and clean Well-maintained, very reliable engine. Body is in great condition and has no rust. Runs Great. Detailed Clean - Cruse control  - TOUCH SCREEN - BACK CAMERA

This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing.



Also included is a complimentary One Year warranty with $2000 / claim. Can be upgraded up to 4 years with additional charge.


THIRD PARTY FINANCE AVAILABLE!



WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX.



PLEASE VISIT www.autonationcarsale.ca



PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Trade-in's are welcome. AUTO NATION CAR SALES is Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week Sunday by appointment only. Please CALL at 5199909988 for further information.


Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Nation Car Sales

Used 2011 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn LTZ Turbo w/1SA for sale in Windsor, ON
2011 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn LTZ Turbo w/1SA 470,000 KM $5,300 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Nissan Rogue FWD 4dr S for sale in Windsor, ON
2013 Nissan Rogue FWD 4dr S 137,000 KM $10,000 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Honda Accord 4dr I4 AT SE for sale in Windsor, ON
2007 Honda Accord 4dr I4 AT SE 202,000 KM $7,300 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Nation Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Nation Car Sales

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

226-246-XXXX

(click to show)

226-246-2429

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Nation Car Sales

226-246-2429

Contact Seller
2019 Kia Rio