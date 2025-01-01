Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival! Gray 2019 Mazda CX-3 GT AWD 6-Speed Automatic SKYACTIV®-G 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V **CARPROOF CERTIFIED**. * PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS * Buy in confidence at WINDSOR CHRYSLER with our 95-point safety inspection by our certified technicians. Searching for your upgrade has never been easier. You will immediately get the low market price based on our market research, which means no more wasted time shopping around for the best price, Its time to drive home the most car for your money today. OVER 100 Pre-Owned Vehicles in Stock! Our Finance Team will secure the Best Interest Rate from one of out 20 Auto Financing Lenders that can get you APPROVED! Financing Available For All Credit Types! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability, Or on a Pension, we have options. Looking to just sell your vehicle? We buy all makes and models let us buy your vehicle. Proudly Serving Windsor, Essex, Leamington, Kingsville, Belle River, LaSalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Strathroy, Stratford, Leamington, Tilbury, Essex, St. Thomas, Waterloo, Wallaceburg, St. Clair Beach, Puce, Riverside, London, Chatham, Kitchener, Guelph, Goderich, Brantford, St. Catherines, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, Barrie, Scarborough, and the GTA.

2019 Mazda CX-3

85,066 KM

Details Description

$23,180

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Mazda CX-3

Watch This Vehicle
13056410

2019 Mazda CX-3

Location

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-9900

  1. 13056410
  2. 13056410
  3. 13056410
  4. 13056410
  5. 13056410
  6. 13056410
  7. 13056410
  8. 13056410
  9. 13056410
  10. 13056410
  11. 13056410
  12. 13056410
  13. 13056410
  14. 13056410
  15. 13056410
  16. 13056410
  17. 13056410
  18. 13056410
  19. 13056410
  20. 13056410
  21. 13056410
  22. 13056410
  23. 13056410
  24. 13056410
Contact Seller

$23,180

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
85,066KM
VIN JM1DKFD73K1430866

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Machine Grey Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 85,066 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

Gray 2019 Mazda CX-3 GT AWD 6-Speed Automatic SKYACTIV®-G 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V

**CARPROOF CERTIFIED**.

* PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS * Buy in confidence at WINDSOR CHRYSLER with our 95-point safety inspection by our certified technicians. Searching for your upgrade has never been easier. You will immediately get the low market price based on our market research, which means no more wasted time shopping around for the best price, Its time to drive home the most car for your money today. OVER 100 Pre-Owned Vehicles in Stock! Our Finance Team will secure the Best Interest Rate from one of out 20 Auto Financing Lenders that can get you APPROVED! Financing Available For All Credit Types! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability, Or on a Pension, we have options. Looking to just sell your vehicle? We buy all makes and models let us buy your vehicle. Proudly Serving Windsor, Essex, Leamington, Kingsville, Belle River, LaSalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Strathroy, Stratford, Leamington, Tilbury, Essex, St. Thomas, Waterloo, Wallaceburg, St. Clair Beach, Puce, Riverside, London, Chatham, Kitchener, Guelph, Goderich, Brantford, St. Catherines, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, Barrie, Scarborough, and the GTA.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Used 2022 RAM 1500 Crew Cab BIGHORN LVL1 / NAV / RMT START / TRAILER BRAKE for sale in Windsor, ON
2022 RAM 1500 Crew Cab BIGHORN LVL1 / NAV / RMT START / TRAILER BRAKE 100,215 KM $38,159 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Jeep Compass for sale in Windsor, ON
2025 Jeep Compass 90 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2025 Jeep Compass NORTH 4X4 for sale in Windsor, ON
2025 Jeep Compass NORTH 4X4 25 KM $43,487 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Windsor Chrysler Superstore

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-979-XXXX

(click to show)

519-979-9900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,180

+ taxes & licensing>

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

519-979-9900

2019 Mazda CX-3