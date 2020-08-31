Menu
2019 Mazda MAZDA3

5,125 KM

$18,514

+ tax & licensing
Advanced Auto Sale

519-250-2222

GX

Location

1725 Tecumseh Rd West, Windsor, ON N9B 1V3

519-250-2222

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

5,125KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5731452
  • Stock #: 2133
  • VIN: 3MZBPAB72KM100733

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 5,125 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENT - GREAT SELECTION - PRICED TO SELL //
All Makes and Models : Ford Escape Fusion Edge, Chevrolet Cruze Equinox Orlando Malibu impala, GMC Terrain Acadia Yukon
Honda Accord Civic Pilot Odyssey fit, Hyundai Elantra Sonata Santefe , Mazda 3 4 5 and GX, VW Jetta passat, BMW, Kia Soul Optima forte
we have it all, when you finance ask about our 6 months free warranty, some restrictions may apply

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Balance of Factory Warranty
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

