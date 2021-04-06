2019 Mercedes-Benz A

+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
This accident free Mercedes-Benz A220 4matic, is fully loaded with extra low km, 4cyl/2.0l turbo,17' wheels, navigation, reverse camera, sunroof, memory seats, heated seats, touchscreen, touch control buttons, adaptive cruise control, safety sensors, blind spot assist, 360 degree camera system, park assist, voice assist just say "hey Mercedes", ambient lighting, wireless charging, folding mirrors, push button start, keyless entry and so much more! The luxury options are endless!
