2019 Mercedes-Benz A

5,764 KM

Details Description Features

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

519-948-5330

A220 4MATIC Extra Low KM No Accidents

Location

5049 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8T 1C2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

5,764KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6856674
  • Stock #: 12040
  • VIN: WDD3G4FB2KW010995

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 5,764 KM

Vehicle Description

Fast Approvals: www.wautoshoppers.ca

 

WE ARE THE CREDIT RE-BUILDERS!! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, GOOD JOB? NO PROBLEM!

 

This accident free Mercedes-Benz A220 4matic, is fully loaded with extra low km, 4cyl/2.0l turbo,17' wheels, navigation, reverse camera, sunroof, memory seats, heated seats, touchscreen, touch control buttons, adaptive cruise control, safety sensors, blind spot assist, 360 degree camera system, park assist, voice assist just say "hey Mercedes", ambient lighting, wireless charging, folding mirrors, push button start, keyless entry and so much more! The luxury options are endless!

 

Call Today To Schedule A Test Drive 519-948-5330

 

Finance from 1.99% above prime (OAC)

0 Down payment available

No payments for 6 months OAC

 

W Auto Shoppers has been serving Windsor and its surrounding areas for 21 years. We specialize in QUALITY Pre-Owned vehicles. All makes and models.

 

Drive Away In Your Dream Vehicle Today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Lumbar Support
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
GPS Navigation
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Balance of Factory Warranty

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

