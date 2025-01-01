Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2019 RAM 1500 TRADESMAN for sale in Windsor, ON

2019 RAM 1500

167,056 KM

Details Features

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 RAM 1500

TRADESMAN

Watch This Vehicle
12739593

2019 RAM 1500

TRADESMAN

Location

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

519-945-3611

  1. 1752169594
  2. 1752169594
  3. 1752169594
  4. 1752169595
  5. 1752169594
  6. 1752169594
  7. 1752169594
  8. 1752169595
  9. 1752169594
  10. 1752169595
  11. 1752169594
  12. 1752169595
  13. 1752169592
  14. 1752169593
  15. 1752169594
  16. 1752169594
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
167,056KM
Good Condition
VIN 1C6SRFNT5KN815215

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 22337
  • Mileage 167,056 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sherwood Auto Sales

Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT for sale in Windsor, ON
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 216,433 KM $15,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM 1500 SLT for sale in Windsor, ON
2017 RAM 1500 SLT 338,778 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT for sale in Windsor, ON
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 378,968 KM $13,999 + tax & lic

Email Sherwood Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherwood Auto Sales

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-945-XXXX

(click to show)

519-945-3611

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Sherwood Auto Sales

519-945-3611

2019 RAM 1500