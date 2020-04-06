Menu
2019 RAM 1500

Classic Express

2019 RAM 1500

Classic Express

Location

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-9900

$29,865

+ taxes & licensing

  • 4,750KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4855626
  • Stock #: WR191289A
  • VIN: 3C6JR6AT6KG629189
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door

Odometer is 4573 kilometers below market average! **CARPROOF CERTIFIED**. Bright White Clearcoat 2019 Ram 1500 Classic ST RWD 8-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

