2019 RAM 1500

71,326 KM

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

519-948-5330

Big Horn LoneStar

Location

5049 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8T 1C2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

71,326KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6199626
  • Stock #: 11996
  • VIN: 1C6SRFFT9KN501131

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 71,326 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2019 Ram 1500 Big Horn LoneStar is fully loaded with 8cyl/5.7L Hemi, 4x4, automatic transmission, navigation, reverse camera, push button start, heated seats, heated steering wheel, bluetooth, voice recognition, phone pairing capability, keyless entry, remote start, 6 pass seating, toneau cover, tow package, dual exhaust and more!

We are doing Our Part In Keeping Our Staff As Well As Our Customers Safe During These Hard Times. All Vehicles Are Sanitized Before And After Entry. All Customers Must Wear A Mask And Sanitize Hands Before Entry Of Vehicle Or Dealership. Thank You For Being So Patient As We Are Trying To Maintain A Safe Environment For You As Well As Our Staff.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
GPS Navigation
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Balance of Factory Warranty

5049 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8T 1C2

519-948-5330

