Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 RAM 1500

71,326 KM

Details Description Features

$42,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

519-948-5330

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Big Horn Lone Star Fully Loaded

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 1500

Big Horn Lone Star Fully Loaded

Location

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

5049 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8T 1C2

519-948-5330

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

71,326KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6473932
  • Stock #: 11996
  • VIN: 1C6SRFFT9KN501131

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 71,326 KM

Vehicle Description

YOUR APPROVED @ wautoshoppers.ca

2019 RAM 1500 BIG HORN LONE STAR This piece is unique with it's red interior 8cyl / 5.7l HEMI, crew cab, 4x4, fully loaded with navigation, reverse camera, adjustable pedals, heated leather seats, heated steering wheel, phone pairing, bluetooth, voice recognition, keyless entry, push start, remote start, tow package, dual exhaust and so much more!

Book your test drive today: 519-948-5330

Finance from 1.99% above prime (OAC)

0 Down payment available

No payments for 6 months OAC

W Auto Shoppers has been serving Windsor and its surrounding areas for 21 years. We specialize in QUALITY Pre-Owned vehicles. All makes and models.

We are doing Our Part In Keeping Our Staff As Well As Our Customers Safe During These Hard Times. All Vehicles Are Sanitized Before And After Entry. All Customers Must Wear A Mask And Sanitize Hands Before Entry Of Vehicle Or Dealership. Thank You For Being So Patient As We Are Trying To Maintain A Safe Environment For You As Well As Our Staff.

Drive Away In Your Dream Vehicle Today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Lumbar Support
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
GPS Navigation
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Balance of Factory Warranty

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

2015 RAM 1500 Big Ho...
 111,590 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2012 Jaguar XF Portf...
 124,684 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2008 Dodge Caliber S...
 147,884 KM
$3,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

5049 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8T 1C2

Call Dealer

519-948-XXXX

(click to show)

519-948-5330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory