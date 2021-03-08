Menu
2019 RAM 1500

15,783 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Z's Auto

519-979-0233

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

SLT Crew Cab SWB 4WD

2019 RAM 1500

SLT Crew Cab SWB 4WD

Location

Z's Auto

11293 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8R 1B1

519-979-0233

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

15,783KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6652763
  • Stock #: w191500 - 564870
  • VIN: 1c6rr7lt7ks564870

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue/Black
  • Interior Colour Grey/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # w191500 - 564870
  • Mileage 15,783 KM

Vehicle Description

SLT Package! V8!

Bed of the truck comes with a liner.

Touch screen, Bluetooth, NAV, heated seats, heated steering wheel, and 4WD options too!

Beautiful exterior colour!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

