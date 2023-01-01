Menu
2019 RAM 1500 Classic

88,070 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

519-979-9900

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

TRADESMAN

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

TRADESMAN

Location

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-9900

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

88,070KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10062840
  • Stock #: RA221268A
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KGXKG706141

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # RA221268A
  • Mileage 88,070 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
tinted windows
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Rear View Camera

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Bench Seating

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Console
Cup Holder
Tow Hitch Receiver

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Safety

Child-Safety Locks

Additional Features

Crew Cab
Curb Side Mirrors
Bed Liner
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-9900

