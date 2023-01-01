$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
TRADESMAN
88,070KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10062840
- Stock #: RA221268A
- VIN: 3C6RR7KGXKG706141
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 88,070 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
tinted windows
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Rear View Camera
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Bench Seating
Convenience
Courtesy Lights
Console
Cup Holder
Tow Hitch Receiver
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Safety
Child-Safety Locks
Additional Features
Crew Cab
Curb Side Mirrors
Bed Liner
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
