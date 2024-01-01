$38,999+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 2500
Tradesman
Location
Sherwood Auto Sales
1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
519-945-3611
$38,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C6UR5CJ9KG577334
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # 20121
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
2019 RAM 2500