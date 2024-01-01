$34,995+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 3500
Tradesman
Location
Sherwood Auto Sales
1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
519-945-3611
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
113,415KM
Good Condition
VIN 3C63R3AJ2KG622102
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Stock # 21245
- Mileage 113,415 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Start
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
2019 RAM 3500