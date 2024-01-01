Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2019 RAM 3500 Tradesman for sale in Windsor, ON

2019 RAM 3500

113,415 KM

Details Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 RAM 3500

Tradesman

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 3500

Tradesman

Location

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

519-945-3611

  1. 1726591566
  2. 1726591566
  3. 1726591566
  4. 1726591566
  5. 1726591566
  6. 1726591566
  7. 1726591566
  8. 1726591566
  9. 1726591566
  10. 1726591566
  11. 1726591566
  12. 1726591566
  13. 1726591566
  14. 1726591566
  15. 1726591566
  16. 1726591566
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
113,415KM
Good Condition
VIN 3C63R3AJ2KG622102

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Stock # 21245
  • Mileage 113,415 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sherwood Auto Sales

Used 2018 RAM 2500 SLT for sale in Windsor, ON
2018 RAM 2500 SLT 303,800 KM $15,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM 1500 ST for sale in Windsor, ON
2017 RAM 1500 ST 150,884 KM $20,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM 5500 ST for sale in Windsor, ON
2017 RAM 5500 ST 99,349 KM $44,999 + tax & lic

Email Sherwood Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherwood Auto Sales

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-945-XXXX

(click to show)

519-945-3611

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Auto Sales

519-945-3611

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 3500