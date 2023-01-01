$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Camry
SE
Windsor Chrysler Superstore
10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7
99,089KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10183383
- Stock #: DR23658A
- VIN: 4T1B11HK9KU777236
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Rear View Camera
Remote Trunk Release
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Convenience
Courtesy Lights
Console
Cup Holder
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Safety
Child-Safety Locks
Additional Features
Backup Sensor
Curb Side Mirrors
Leatherette Interior
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7