+ taxes & licensing
519-735-7753
1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N9K 0B9
519-735-7753
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Jetta On The Pre-Owned Lot! 101,141 KM’S
Recent Trade In, Clean Title!
White Exterior Paint On Black Leather Interior
Equipped With Sunroof, Heated Seats, Leather Steering Wheel, Push Button Start, Bluetooth Connectivity, Rear-View Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Tire Pressure Monitoring & More!
To Learn More, Please Call (519) 735-7753
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N9K 0B9