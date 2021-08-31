Menu
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

101,141 KM

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Hyundai

519-735-7753

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE

Location

Windsor Hyundai

1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N9K 0B9

519-735-7753

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

101,141KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 7672665
  Stock #: 04404A
  VIN: 3VWE57KM049001

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 101,141 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Volkswagen Jetta On The Pre-Owned Lot! 101,141 KM'S

Recent Trade In, Clean Title!

White Exterior Paint On Black Leather Interior

Equipped With Sunroof, Heated Seats, Leather Steering Wheel, Push Button Start, Bluetooth Connectivity, Rear-View Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Tire Pressure Monitoring & More!

To Learn More, Please Call (519) 735-7753  

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Windsor Hyundai

Windsor Hyundai

1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N9K 0B9

519-735-7753

