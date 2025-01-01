Menu
<p><strong>$19,995 plus HST.  No hidden fees. SAFETY, TRANSFER AND PLATES INCLUDED</strong></p><p><strong>CLEAN CARFAX!!!  NO ACCIDENTS!!!</strong></p><h1><strong>Financing Options Available!!!</strong></h1><p><strong>81,131KM</strong> Equipped With:  Push button Start, 4WD, Blind spot detection, Panoramic sunroof, Leather, Power liftgate, Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Stereo mounted controls,  Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, CD Player, and SO much more. We give you the opportunity to have any vehicle that you are looking at to your own mechanic before purchasing.</p><p>FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE!!!</p><p>WINDSOR PRE-OWNED AUTO SALES INC.</p><p>3277 Tecumseh Rd. E.</p><p>Windsor, ON</p><p>N8W 1H2</p><p>519-915-5500</p><p>www.windsorpreowned.com</p><p>Richard@windsorpreowned.com</p>

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

81,131 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE 4Motion

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE 4Motion

Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales

3277 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8W 1H2

519-915-5500

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
81,131KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VV2B7AX2KM082841

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 81,131 KM

$19,995 plus HST.  No hidden fees. SAFETY, TRANSFER AND PLATES INCLUDED

CLEAN CARFAX!!!  NO ACCIDENTS!!!

Financing Options Available!!!

81,131KM Equipped With:  Push button Start, 4WD, Blind spot detection, Panoramic sunroof, Leather, Power liftgate, Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Stereo mounted controls,  Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, CD Player, and SO much more. We give you the opportunity to have any vehicle that you are looking at to your own mechanic before purchasing.

FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE!!!

WINDSOR PRE-OWNED AUTO SALES INC.

3277 Tecumseh Rd. E.

Windsor, ON

N8W 1H2

519-915-5500

www.windsorpreowned.com

Richard@windsorpreowned.com

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales

Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales

3277 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8W 1H2
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales

519-915-5500

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan