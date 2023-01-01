2020 Chevrolet Equinox

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 7 , 6 5 1 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10060290

10060290 Stock #: 19637

19637 VIN: 2GNAXHEV2L6238597

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey - Light

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 127,651 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Engine Start Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.