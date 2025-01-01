Menu
Used 2020 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van for sale in Windsor, ON

2020 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van

127,942 KM

Details Features

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van

12289269

2020 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van

Location

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

519-945-3611

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
127,942KM
Fair Condition
VIN 1GCWGAFP3L1122527

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # 21758
  • Mileage 127,942 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
WiFi Hotspot

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sherwood Auto Sales

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-945-XXXX

519-945-3611

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Auto Sales

519-945-3611

2020 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van