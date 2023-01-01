2020 Chrysler Pacifica

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 9 , 3 4 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10336956

10336956 Stock #: PA23638A

PA23638A VIN: 2C4RC1GG6LR166671

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour White

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 69,344 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper Xenon Headlights Power Sunroof tinted windows Panoramic Sunroof Dual sliding doors Auto On/Off Headlamps Heated Exterior Mirrors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Sliding Doors Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning dvd player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Rear Defroster AM/FM Stereo remote start Navigation System Rear View Camera Remote Trunk Release Seating Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats 3RD ROW SEATING Ventilated Seats Power Adjustable Seat Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Climate Control Convenience Courtesy Lights Console Cup Holder Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Safety Child-Safety Locks Additional Features Backup Sensor Curb Side Mirrors Power Lift Gates Captains Chairs Center Arm Rest Rear Air & Heat Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges Color TV

