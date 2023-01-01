Menu
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

47,378 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

519-979-9900

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

PREMIUM PLUS

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

PREMIUM PLUS

Location

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-9900

  1. 10336935
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

47,378KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10336935
  • Stock #: PA23313A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGCG3LR259590

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PA23313A
  • Mileage 47,378 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Dual sliding doors
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Remote Trunk Release

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Power Adjustable Seat

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Console
Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Safety

Child-Safety Locks

Additional Features

Backup Sensor
Curb Side Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Captains Chairs
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Color TV

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

