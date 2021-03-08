Menu
2020 Ford Escape

5,921 KM

$34,050

+ tax & licensing
$34,050

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Hyundai

519-735-7753

2020 Ford Escape

2020 Ford Escape

SEL

2020 Ford Escape

SEL

Location

Windsor Hyundai

1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N8N 2L9

519-735-7753

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,050

+ taxes & licensing

5,921KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6657530
  • Stock #: 99594A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9H62LUA42676

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 5,921 KM

Vehicle Description

 2020 Ford Escape SEL For Sale! ONLY 5921 KM’S!!

Dark Gray Exterior Paint On Black Leather Interior

Equipped With Tons Of Features,

Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Panoramic Sunroof, Push button Start, Keyless Entry, Drivers Power Seat & Adjustable Lumbar, Power Lift Gate And So Much More!

For More Information Please Call (519) 735-7753!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Lane Keeping Assist

2020 Ford Escape SEL
 5,921 KM
$34,050 + tax & lic
Windsor Hyundai

Windsor Hyundai

1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N8N 2L9

