Used 2020 Ford F-150 XL for sale in Windsor, ON

2020 Ford F-150

192,762 KM

Details Features

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150

XL

12256756

2020 Ford F-150

XL

Location

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

519-945-3611

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
192,762KM
VIN 1FTEX1CBXLFC12720

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Stock # 21902
  • Mileage 192,762 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
519-945-3611

519-945-3611

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Auto Sales

519-945-3611

2020 Ford F-150