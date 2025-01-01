$18,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Ford F-150
XL
2020 Ford F-150
XL
Location
Sherwood Auto Sales
1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
519-945-3611
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
192,762KM
VIN 1FTEX1CBXLFC12720
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 3
- Stock # 21902
- Mileage 192,762 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Sherwood Auto Sales
Sherwood Auto Sales
1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
Call Dealer
519-945-XXXX(click to show)
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
Sherwood Auto Sales
519-945-3611
2020 Ford F-150