Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2020 Ford Transit Connect XLT for sale in Windsor, ON

2020 Ford Transit Connect

188,170 KM

Details Features

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Ford Transit Connect

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
12142038

2020 Ford Transit Connect

XLT

Location

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

519-945-3611

  1. 1738261089
  2. 1738261089
  3. 1738261089
  4. 1738261089
  5. 1738261089
  6. 1738261089
  7. 1738261089
  8. 1738261089
  9. 1738261089
  10. 1738261089
  11. 1738261089
  12. 1738261089
  13. 1738261089
  14. 1738261089
  15. 1738261089
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
188,170KM
Good Condition
VIN NM0LS7T29L1447256

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # 21759
  • Mileage 188,170 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sherwood Auto Sales

Used 2019 Chevrolet Equinox LS for sale in Windsor, ON
2019 Chevrolet Equinox LS 142,904 KM $18,499 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan CANADA VALUE PACKAGE for sale in Windsor, ON
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan CANADA VALUE PACKAGE 170,533 KM $13,499 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Edge Titanium for sale in Windsor, ON
2017 Ford Edge Titanium 141,742 KM $17,999 + tax & lic

Email Sherwood Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherwood Auto Sales

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-945-XXXX

(click to show)

519-945-3611

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Auto Sales

519-945-3611

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Transit Connect