2020 GMC Terrain

68,010 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-9900

Used
68,010KM
VIN 3GKALMEV0LL168613

  • Exterior Colour LIGHT GREY
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # WR24572A
  • Mileage 68,010 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Used 2022 Ford F-150 145 WB for sale in Windsor, ON
2022 Ford F-150 145 WB 52,125 KM $57,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited for sale in Windsor, ON
2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 18,899 KM $89,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8 for sale in Windsor, ON
2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8 114,123 KM $29,995 + tax & lic

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-979-XXXX

519-979-9900

519-979-9900

