2020 Hyundai Elantra

41,421 KM

$24,595

$24,595

Windsor Hyundai

519-735-7753

2020 Hyundai Elantra

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package

Windsor Hyundai

1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N9K 0B9

519-735-7753

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,595

41,421KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7984413
  • Stock #: P507
  • VIN: KMHD84LF8LU916936

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 41,421 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Hyundai Elantra Just Landed With 41,421 KM’S!

Clean Title, No Odors

White Exterior Paint On Black Cloth Interior

Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats, Push Button Start, Automatic Headlights, Rear-view Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Apple Carplay & So Much More!

***PICTURES COMING SOON!!

For Further Inquiries Please Call (519) 735-7753

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Balance of Factory Warranty
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Windsor Hyundai

Windsor Hyundai

1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N9K 0B9

519-735-7753

