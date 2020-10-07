Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Hyundai Tucson

11,100 KM

Details Description Features

$27,623

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,623

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Hyundai

519-735-7753

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai Tucson

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

Location

Windsor Hyundai

1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N8N 2L9

519-735-7753

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,623

+ taxes & licensing

11,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6025137
  • Stock #: P415
  • VIN: KM8J3CA48LU090473

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 11,100 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Tucson Preferred For Sale! ONLY 11,100 KM’S WOW!

Beautiful Silver Exterior Paint On Black Cloth Interior

Comes Equipped With,

Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Blind Spot Detection System, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Apply Carplay & So Much More!

**PICTURES COMING SOON

Don’t Miss Your Chance To Take This For A Spin.

Call Today (519) 735 7753             

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Windsor Hyundai

2016 Hyundai Veloste...
 65,235 KM
$13,966 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Tucson ...
 11,803 KM
$28,815 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Elantra...
 22,010 KM
$13,017 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Windsor Hyundai

Windsor Hyundai

Windsor Hyundai

1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N8N 2L9

Call Dealer

519-735-XXXX

(click to show)

519-735-7753

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory