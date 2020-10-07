2020 Hyundai Tucson ...

+ taxes & licensing
519-735-7753
1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N8N 2L9
519-735-7753
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Tucson Preferred For Sale! ONLY 11,100 KM’S WOW!
Beautiful Silver Exterior Paint On Black Cloth Interior
Comes Equipped With,
Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Blind Spot Detection System, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Apply Carplay & So Much More!
**PICTURES COMING SOON
Don’t Miss Your Chance To Take This For A Spin.
Call Today (519) 735 7753
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N8N 2L9