2020 Hyundai Tucson

7,544 KM

$28,800

+ tax & licensing
Windsor Hyundai

519-735-7753

Essential

Location

Windsor Hyundai

1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N9K 0B9

519-735-7753

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

7,544KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7517685
  • Stock #: 252131
  • VIN: KM8J2CA49LU252131

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 7,544 KM

Disclosures

Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.

Vehicle Description

2020 Hyundai Tucson For Sale! ONLY 7544 KM’S

Demo Vehicle, Clean Title, Low Mileage, No Odors

Black Exterior Paint On Black Cloth Interior, Comes Equipped With All The Essentials!

Power Doors/Locks, Power Mirrors, Automatic Headlights, Rear-view Camera, Apply Carplay, Bluetooth Connectivity, Lane Departure Warning & Lane Keep Assist!

AWD Capability, Perfect For Driving All Year Round

For More Great Deals Call Now! (519) 735 7753

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Balance of Factory Warranty
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Lane Departure Warning
Bluetooth Connection
Lane Keeping Assist

