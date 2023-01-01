Menu
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

95,269 KM

$44,995

+ tax & licensing
$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

519-979-9900

Overland

Location

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-9900

95,269KM
Used
  • Stock #: WA23894A
  • VIN: 1C4RJFCT0LC220139

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

Bright White Clearcoat 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 4WD 8-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT

**CARPROOF CERTIFIED**, 4WD.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Xenon Headlights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Tonneau Cover
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Remote Trunk Release

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Ventilated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Console
Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior

Safety

Child-Safety Locks

Additional Features

Backup Sensor
Curb Side Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Hill Ascent Control
Hydraulic lift
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

