2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$44,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 5 , 2 6 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10375377

10375377 Stock #: WA23894A

WA23894A VIN: 1C4RJFCT0LC220139

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # WA23894A

Mileage 95,269 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper Xenon Headlights Power Sunroof Sunroof tinted windows Panoramic Sunroof Auto On/Off Headlamps Heated Exterior Mirrors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Bluetooth Satellite Radio Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Rear Defroster AM/FM Stereo remote start Adaptive Cruise Control Tonneau Cover Navigation System Rear View Camera Remote Trunk Release Seating Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Ventilated Seats Power Adjustable Seat Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Climate Control Convenience Courtesy Lights Console Cup Holder Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Safety Child-Safety Locks Additional Features Backup Sensor Curb Side Mirrors Power Lift Gates Hill Ascent Control Hydraulic lift Center Arm Rest Rear Air & Heat Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.