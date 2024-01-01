$29,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Lincoln Nautilus
Ultra TI
Location
Automaxx Windsor
4200 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8W 1K1
519-974-9358
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ceramic Pearl Metallic Tri-Coat (GS)
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 15572
- Mileage 103,058 KM
Vehicle Description
http://www.automaxxwindsor.com/used/Lincoln-Nautilus-2020-id11258846.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
