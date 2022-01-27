Menu
2020 Nissan Murano

11,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Z's Auto

519-979-0233

2020 Nissan Murano

2020 Nissan Murano

SL AWD

2020 Nissan Murano

SL AWD

Location

Z's Auto

11293 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8R 1B1

519-979-0233

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

11,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8153275
  • Stock #: w20Murano - 102194
  • VIN: 5n1az2cs2ln102194

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # w20Murano - 102194
  • Mileage 11,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Windows
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment

