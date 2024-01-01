$39,999+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM 3500
Tradesman
Location
Sherwood Auto Sales
1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
519-945-3611
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$39,999
+ taxes & licensing
178,461KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3C63R3CJ6LG133636
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # 20851
- Mileage 178,461 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sherwood Auto Sales
1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
