Used 2020 RAM 3500 Tradesman for sale in Windsor, ON

2020 RAM 3500

178,461 KM

$39,999

+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM 3500

Tradesman

2020 RAM 3500

Tradesman

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

519-945-3611

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

178,461KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3C63R3CJ6LG133636

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 20851
  • Mileage 178,461 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sherwood Auto Sales

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
519-945-XXXX

519-945-3611

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Auto Sales

519-945-3611

2020 RAM 3500