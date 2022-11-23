Menu
2020 Toyota Corolla

17,903 KM

Details

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ezee Wheelz

519-735-3800

2020 Toyota Corolla

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE CVT

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE CVT

Location

Ezee Wheelz

9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

519-735-3800

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

17,903 KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9375085
  Stock #: B546
  VIN: 5YFBPRBE7LP062703

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Gray
  Interior Colour Gray
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # B546
  Mileage 17,903 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE TAX, WARRANTY AND OMVIC FEE.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ezee Wheelz

Ezee Wheelz

9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

519-735-3800

