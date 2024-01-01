Menu
Blue 2021 Audi Q3 2.0 Technik TECHNIK | S LINE quattro 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI **CARPROOF CERTIFIED**. Awards: * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards

2021 Audi Q3

61,496 KM

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Audi Q3

TECHNIK | S LINE

2021 Audi Q3

TECHNIK | S LINE

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-9900

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
61,496KM
VIN WA1FECF34M1141355

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # DR24643A
  • Mileage 61,496 KM

Vehicle Description

Blue 2021 Audi Q3 2.0 Technik TECHNIK | S LINE TECHNIK | S LINE quattro 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI

**CARPROOF CERTIFIED**.

* PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS * Buy in confidence at WINDSOR CHRYSLER with our 95-point safety inspection by our certified technicians.


Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Console
Rain sensor wipers

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7
519-979-9900

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

519-979-9900

2021 Audi Q3