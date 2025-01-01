Menu
$16,995 plus HST.  No hidden fees. LOW KMS NO ACCIDENTS

36,150KM Equipped With: Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Stereo mounted controls,  Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, CD Player, and SO much more. We give you the opportunity to have any vehicle that you are looking at to your own mechanic before purchasing.

WE WILL GET YOU APPROVED REGARDLESS OF YOUR CREDIT SITUATION !!!BANKRUPTCY, PROPOSALS, BAD CREDIT, REPOS, DISABILITY, COLLECTIONS, DIVORCE - NO PROBLEM!!! We will work with you to get you the lowest, most comfortable monthly payment!!!

WINDSOR PRE-OWNED AUTO SALES INC.
3277 Tecumseh Rd. E.
Windsor, ON
N8W 1H2
519-915-5500
www.windsorpreowned.com
Richard@windsorpreowned.com

2021 Chevrolet Spark

36,150 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Spark

LT

12161547

2021 Chevrolet Spark

LT

Location

Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales

3277 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8W 1H2

519-915-5500

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
36,150KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KL8CD6SA6MC711516

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 36,150 KM

$16,995 plus HST.  No hidden fees. LOW KM'S NO ACCIDENTS

36,150KM Equipped With: Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Stereo mounted controls,  Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, CD Player, and SO much more. We give you the opportunity to have any vehicle that you are looking at to your own mechanic before purchasing.

WE WILL GET YOU APPROVED REGARDLESS OF YOUR CREDIT SITUATION !!!BANKRUPTCY, PROPOSALS, BAD CREDIT, REPOS, DISABILITY, COLLECTIONS, DIVORCE - NO PROBLEM!!! We will work with you to get you the lowest, most comfortable monthly payment!!!

WINDSOR PRE-OWNED AUTO SALES INC.

3277 Tecumseh Rd. E.

Windsor, ON

N8W 1H2

519-915-5500

www.windsorpreowned.com

Richard@windsorpreowned.com

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty Available

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales

Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales

3277 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8W 1H2
2021 Chevrolet Spark