2021 Dodge Grand Caravan

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 2 , 3 6 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10336947

10336947 Stock #: RA23559A

RA23559A VIN: 2C4RC1YG8MR521274

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # RA23559A

Mileage 62,364 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Rear Window Wiper Dual sliding doors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Bluetooth Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Rear Defroster AM/FM Stereo Rear View Camera Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Climate Control Convenience Courtesy Lights Console Cup Holder Seating Split Folding Rear Seats Safety Child-Safety Locks Additional Features Curb Side Mirrors Cloth Interior Center Arm Rest Rear Air & Heat Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.