Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> with the option to purchase extended warranty! We service what we sell at ServiceMAXX Windsor Total Car Care! Winner of Best of Windsor - Used Car Dealership - in 2018</p> <p> 2021 & 2022! We have a 4.6 Google rating and an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau! Servicing Windsor</p> <p> and VW. All our vehicles are safetied and professionally detailed. We are a family owned and operated dealership since 2007! For more detailed information please visit our website or call one of our professional sales associates. For a relaxing</p> <p> with over 200 cars to choose from look no further than AutoMAXX Pre-Owned Superstore in Windsor! Well be happy to show you the AutoMAXX way to buy a car!</p> <a href=http://www.automaxxwindsor.com/used/GMC-Terrain-2021-id11320554.html>http://www.automaxxwindsor.com/used/GMC-Terrain-2021-id11320554.html</a>

2021 GMC Terrain

80,011 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 GMC Terrain

Traction intégrale, 4 portes SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2021 GMC Terrain

Traction intégrale, 4 portes SLE

Location

Automaxx Windsor

4200 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8W 1K1

519-974-9358

Contact Seller

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
80,011KM
VIN 3GKALTEV8ML386133

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 15624
  • Mileage 80,011 KM

Vehicle Description

with the option to purchase extended warranty! We service what we sell at ServiceMAXX Windsor Total Car Care! Winner of Best of Windsor - Used Car Dealership - in 2018


2021 & 2022! We have a 4.6 Google rating and an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau! Servicing Windsor


and VW. All our vehicles are safetied and professionally detailed. We are a family owned and operated dealership since 2007! For more detailed information please visit our website or call one of our professional sales associates. For a relaxing


with over 200 cars to choose from look no further than AutoMAXX Pre-Owned Superstore in Windsor! We'll be happy to show you the AutoMAXX way to buy a car!


http://www.automaxxwindsor.com/used/GMC-Terrain-2021-id11320554.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Toyota
Buick
Dodge
Jeep
Lincoln
Pontiac
Cadillac
Honda
Kia
Hyundai
Chrysler
Nissan
Mazda
Ram
2020
2019
apply for credit online! A 30 day warranty is included with each vehicle
Tecumseh
St. Clair Beach
Lakeshore
Belle River
Stoney Pointe
Tilbury
Chatham
Lasalle
Amherstburg
Essex
Harrow
Kingsville
Leamington
Woodslee
Comber
St. Joachim and beyond! We sell Ford
GM
no pressure sales experience
ACCIDENT FREE! Previous Daily Rental. Trades welcomed and financing available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Automaxx Windsor

Used 2020 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4 portes à transmission intégrale avec 1LT for sale in Windsor, ON
2020 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4 portes à transmission intégrale avec 1LT 63,370 KM $23,900 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4 portes à transmission intégrale avec 1LT for sale in Windsor, ON
2020 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4 portes à transmission intégrale avec 1LT 88,040 KM $22,700 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Mustang V6 modèle à toit fuyant 2 portes for sale in Windsor, ON
2017 Ford Mustang V6 modèle à toit fuyant 2 portes 130,938 KM $19,995 + tax & lic

Email Automaxx Windsor

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Automaxx Windsor

Automaxx Windsor

4200 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8W 1K1

Call Dealer

519-974-XXXX

(click to show)

519-974-9358

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Automaxx Windsor

519-974-9358

Contact Seller
2021 GMC Terrain