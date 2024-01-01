Menu
Odometer is 10681 kilometers below market average! Recent Arrival! Gray 2021 Jeep Compass North 80TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION 80TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION 4WD 9-Speed Automatic I4 **CARPROOF CERTIFIED**, 4WD. * PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS * Buy in confidence at WINDSOR CHRYSLER with our 95-point safety inspection by our certified technicians.

Used
70,689KM
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # DH24635A
  • Mileage 70,689 KM

Vehicle Description

Odometer is 10681 kilometers below market average! Recent Arrival!

Gray 2021 Jeep Compass North 80TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION 80TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION 4WD 9-Speed Automatic I4

**CARPROOF CERTIFIED**, 4WD.

* PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS * Buy in confidence at WINDSOR CHRYSLER with our 95-point safety inspection by our certified technicians.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Heated Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Console

Additional Features

Premium Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2021 Jeep Compass