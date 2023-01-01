Menu
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

20,491 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

519-979-9900

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Altitude

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Altitude

Location

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-9900

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

20,491KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10375380
  • Stock #: P8211
  • VIN: 1C4RJFAG2MC510907

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P8211
  • Mileage 20,491 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Remote Trunk Release

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Power Adjustable Seat

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Console
Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Safety

Child-Safety Locks

Additional Features

Backup Sensor
Curb Side Mirrors
Leatherette Interior
Power Lift Gates
Hill Ascent Control
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

