2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

P8211 VIN: 1C4RJFAG2MC510907

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 20,491 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper Auto On/Off Headlamps Heated Exterior Mirrors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Bluetooth Satellite Radio Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Rear Defroster AM/FM Stereo remote start Navigation System Rear View Camera Remote Trunk Release Seating Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Power Adjustable Seat Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Climate Control Convenience Courtesy Lights Console Cup Holder Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Safety Child-Safety Locks Additional Features Backup Sensor Curb Side Mirrors Leatherette Interior Power Lift Gates Hill Ascent Control Center Arm Rest Rear Air & Heat Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges

