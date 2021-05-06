2021 Jeep Wrangler

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$57,995 + taxes & licensing 2 1 , 5 5 4 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7054319

7054319 Stock #: 12039

12039 VIN: 1C4HJXEG7MW515403

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Yellow

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 21,554 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Anti-Theft System Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Push Button Start Seating Folding Rear Seat Quads / Captains Split Rear Seat Lumbar Support Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth GPS Navigation SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty

