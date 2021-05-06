Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Jeep Wrangler

21,554 KM

Details Description Features

$57,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$57,995

+ taxes & licensing

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

519-948-5330

Contact Seller
2021 Jeep Wrangler

2021 Jeep Wrangler

UNL Sahara Loaded No Accidents

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Jeep Wrangler

UNL Sahara Loaded No Accidents

Location

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

5049 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8T 1C2

519-948-5330

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$57,995

+ taxes & licensing

21,554KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7054319
  • Stock #: 12039
  • VIN: 1C4HJXEG7MW515403

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 21,554 KM

Vehicle Description

Fast Approvals: www.wautoshoppers.ca

This 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara is Accident free, has low km, 6cyl automatic transmission, loaded with reverse camera, keyless entry, remote start, Bluetooth, voice recognition, heated exterior mirrors, push button start, 4wd, 7inch display screen, U connect and so much more!

Call today to book your test-drive or in person visit 519-948-5330

Finance from 1.99% above prime (OAC)
0 Down payment available
No payments for 6 months OAC
W Auto Shoppers has been serving Windsor and its surrounding areas for 21 years. We specialize in QUALITY Pre-Owned vehicles. All makes and models.

Due to the current situations surrounding COVID-19, we are now operating by appointment only. Please call for more information on this vehicle or, for an in person visit. Thank You for your continued support! stay safe!

Drive Away In Your Dream Vehicle Today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Push Button Start
Folding Rear Seat
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
GPS Navigation
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Balance of Factory Warranty

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

2021 Jeep Wrangler U...
 21,554 KM
$57,995 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 156,041 KM
$33,995 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Escape SE ...
 66,785 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

5049 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8T 1C2

Call Dealer

519-948-XXXX

(click to show)

519-948-5330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory