2021 Kia Forte

18,904 KM

$21,755

+ tax & licensing
Windsor Hyundai

519-735-7753

EX

Location

Windsor Hyundai

1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N9K 0B9

519-735-7753

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

18,904KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7698997
  • Stock #: 05876A
  • VIN: 3KPF54AD9ME332584

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 18,904 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Kia Forte For Sale! 18,904 KM’S

Clean Title, No Odors, One Previous Owner

Blue Exterior Paint On Black Cloth Interior

Featured With, Leather & Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats, Lane Keep Assists, Cross Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear-view Camera, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Bluetooth Connectivity.

 

Excellent Condition! For Further Inquiries Call (519) 735-7753 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Lane Keeping Assist

