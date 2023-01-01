Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 RAM 1500

38,486 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

519-979-9900

Contact Seller
2021 RAM 1500

2021 RAM 1500

Big Horn

Watch This Vehicle

2021 RAM 1500

Big Horn

Location

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-9900

  1. 10086144
  2. 10086144
  3. 10086144
  4. 10086144
  5. 10086144
  6. 10086144
  7. 10086144
  8. 10086144
  9. 10086144
  10. 10086144
  11. 10086144
  12. 10086144
  13. 10086144
  14. 10086144
  15. 10086144
  16. 10086144
  17. 10086144
  18. 10086144
  19. 10086144
  20. 10086144
  21. 10086144
  22. 10086144
  23. 10086144
  24. 10086144
  25. 10086144
  26. 10086144
  27. 10086144
  28. 10086144
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
38,486KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10086144
  • Stock #: RA221275A
  • VIN: 1C6SRFFTXMN524842

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # RA221275A
  • Mileage 38,486 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Adjustable Pedals

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Power Adjustable Seat

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Console
Cup Holder
Tow Hitch Receiver

Windows

Rear Sliding Window

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Safety

Child-Safety Locks

Additional Features

Crew Cab
Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Curb Side Mirrors
Bed Liner
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Windsor Chrysler Superstore

2021 RAM 1500 Big Horn
 38,486 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2023 Jeep Wagoneer S...
 9,361 KM
$108,735 + tax & lic
2022 Ford Mustang GT
 8,377 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Windsor Chrysler Superstore

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

Call Dealer

519-979-XXXX

(click to show)

519-979-9900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory