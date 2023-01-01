Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

13,387 KM

Details Description Features

$44,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

519-979-9900

Contact Seller
2021 RAM 1500 Classic

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

Watch This Vehicle

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

Location

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-9900

  1. 10375371
  2. 10375371
  3. 10375371
  4. 10375371
  5. 10375371
  6. 10375371
  7. 10375371
  8. 10375371
  9. 10375371
  10. 10375371
  11. 10375371
  12. 10375371
  13. 10375371
  14. 10375371
  15. 10375371
  16. 10375371
  17. 10375371
  18. 10375371
  19. 10375371
  20. 10375371
  21. 10375371
  22. 10375371
  23. 10375371
Contact Seller

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
13,387KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10375371
  • Stock #: CL23854A
  • VIN: 3C6JR7AT7MG649976

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # CL23854A
  • Mileage 13,387 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

Stock exhaust is mounted, Vehicle also comes with a CARVEN Axle back system and matching exhaust tips

Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat 2021 Ram 1500 Classic Tradesman 4WD 8-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT

**CARPROOF CERTIFIED**.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Tonneau Cover
Rear View Camera

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Console
Cup Holder
Tow Hitch Receiver

Windows

Rear Sliding Window

Comfort

Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Curb Side Mirrors
Bed Liner
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Windsor Chrysler Superstore

2017 Ford Mustang GT
 24,321 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic
2012 Acura TL w/Tech...
 222,864 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 177,415 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Windsor Chrysler Superstore

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

Call Dealer

519-979-XXXX

(click to show)

519-979-9900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory