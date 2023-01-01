2021 RAM 1500 Classic

$44,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 , 3 8 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10375371

10375371 Stock #: CL23854A

CL23854A VIN: 3C6JR7AT7MG649976

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # CL23854A

Mileage 13,387 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels tinted windows Auto On/Off Headlamps Heated Exterior Mirrors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Bluetooth Satellite Radio Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Rear Defroster AM/FM Stereo Tonneau Cover Rear View Camera Convenience Courtesy Lights Console Cup Holder Tow Hitch Receiver Windows Rear Sliding Window Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Curb Side Mirrors Bed Liner Cloth Interior Center Arm Rest Rear Air & Heat Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.