$44,995
+ taxes & licensing
Windsor Chrysler Superstore
519-979-9900
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
EXPRESS
Location
Windsor Chrysler Superstore
10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7
519-979-9900
13,387KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10375371
- Stock #: CL23854A
- VIN: 3C6JR7AT7MG649976
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
Stock exhaust is mounted, Vehicle also comes with a CARVEN Axle back system and matching exhaust tips
Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat 2021 Ram 1500 Classic Tradesman 4WD 8-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT
**CARPROOF CERTIFIED**.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Tonneau Cover
Rear View Camera
Convenience
Courtesy Lights
Console
Cup Holder
Tow Hitch Receiver
Windows
Rear Sliding Window
Comfort
Climate Control
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Curb Side Mirrors
Bed Liner
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Windsor Chrysler Superstore
10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7