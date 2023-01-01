$25,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Corolla
10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7
86,241KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10618053
- Stock #: WR24147A
- VIN: 5YFBPMBE6MP238967
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 86,241 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
White 2021 Toyota Corolla LE FWD CVT 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V
**CARPROOF CERTIFIED**.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
