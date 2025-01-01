$23,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan
4Motion
Location
Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales
3277 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8W 1H2
519-915-5500
Certified
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 49,731 KM
Vehicle Description
$23,995 plus HST. 4MOTION - ONE OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS - CLEAN CARFAX
49,781KM Equipped With: AWD, Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Stereo mounted controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, CD Player, and SO much more. We give you the opportunity to have any vehicle that you are looking at to your own mechanic before purchasing.
Vehicle Features
