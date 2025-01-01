Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom for sale in Windsor, ON

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

166,994 KM

Details Features

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom

Watch This Vehicle
12930914

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom

Location

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

519-945-3611

  1. 1756906698
  2. 1756906698
  3. 1756906698
  4. 1756906698
  5. 1756906698
  6. 1756906698
  7. 1756906698
  8. 1756906698
  9. 1756906699
  10. 1756906698
  11. 1756906699
  12. 1756906699
  13. 1756906699
  14. 1756906699
  15. 1756906699
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
166,994KM
Good Condition
VIN 3GCPYBEK5NG194394

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 22722
  • Mileage 166,994 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sherwood Auto Sales

Used 2012 RAM 2500 SLT for sale in Windsor, ON
2012 RAM 2500 SLT 233,737 KM $21,999 + tax & lic
Used 2011 GMC Sierra 2500 SLE for sale in Windsor, ON
2011 GMC Sierra 2500 SLE 289,892 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck for sale in Windsor, ON
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 249,264 KM $12,999 + tax & lic

Email Sherwood Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherwood Auto Sales

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-945-XXXX

(click to show)

519-945-3611

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Sherwood Auto Sales

519-945-3611

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500