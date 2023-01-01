$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Chrysler Pacifica
Limited
7,921KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
DEALER DEMONSTRATOR VEHICLE
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Xenon Headlights
Power Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Dual sliding doors
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Remote Trunk Release
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Ventilated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Convenience
Courtesy Lights
Console
Media / Nav / Comm
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Safety
Child-Safety Locks
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Curb Side Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Captains Chairs
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Color TV
