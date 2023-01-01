Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Chrysler Pacifica

7,921 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

519-979-9900

Contact Seller
2022 Chrysler Pacifica

2022 Chrysler Pacifica

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Chrysler Pacifica

Limited

Location

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-9900

  1. 9978575
  2. 9978575
  3. 9978575
  4. 9978575
  5. 9978575
  6. 9978575
  7. 9978575
  8. 9978575
  9. 9978575
  10. 9978575
  11. 9978575
  12. 9978575
  13. 9978575
  14. 9978575
  15. 9978575
  16. 9978575
  17. 9978575
  18. 9978575
  19. 9978575
  20. 9978575
  21. 9978575
  22. 9978575
  23. 9978575
  24. 9978575
  25. 9978575
  26. 9978575
  27. 9978575
  28. 9978575
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
7,921KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9978575
  • Stock #: PA221109
  • VIN: 2C4RC1GG2NR217621

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PA221109
  • Mileage 7,921 KM

Vehicle Description

DEALER DEMONSTRATOR VEHICLE

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Xenon Headlights
Power Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Dual sliding doors
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Remote Trunk Release

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Ventilated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Console

Media / Nav / Comm

dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior

Safety

Child-Safety Locks

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Curb Side Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Captains Chairs
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Color TV

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Windsor Chrysler Superstore

2017 Cadillac Escala...
 99,055 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Santa F...
 124,848 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2022 Chrysler Pacifi...
 7,921 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Windsor Chrysler Superstore

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

Call Dealer

519-979-XXXX

(click to show)

519-979-9900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory