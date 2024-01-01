Menu
Recent Arrival!Hellraisin 2022 Dodge Challenger Scat Pack RWD 8-Speed Automatic V8**CARPROOF CERTIFIED**.* PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS * Buy in confidence at WINDSOR CHRYSLER with our 95-point safety inspection by our certified technicians.

2022 Dodge Challenger

25,653 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Dodge Challenger

2022 Dodge Challenger

Location

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-9900

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
25,653KM
VIN 2C3CDZFJ8NH112607

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # DR24832A
  • Mileage 25,653 KM

Vehicle Description

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7
519-979-9900

