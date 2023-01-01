$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Mustang
GT
8,377KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10086138
- VIN: 1FA6P8CF7N5111049
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iconic Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 8,377 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Remote Trunk Release
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Ventilated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Convenience
Courtesy Lights
Console
Cup Holder
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Curb Side Mirrors
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
