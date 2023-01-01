Menu
2022 GMC Yukon

36,410 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

519-979-9900

2022 GMC Yukon

2022 GMC Yukon

Denali

2022 GMC Yukon

Denali

Location

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-9900

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

36,410KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10183374
  • Stock #: DR23725A
  • VIN: 1GKS2DKL0NR139649

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # DR23725A
  • Mileage 36,410 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Running Boards
Xenon Headlights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Remote Trunk Release

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Ventilated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Tow Package
Console
Cup Holder

Media / Nav / Comm

dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Bose Sound System

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Safety

Child-Safety Locks

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Curb Side Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Power Lift Gates
Hill Ascent Control
Hydraulic lift
Captains Chairs
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Color TV
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

