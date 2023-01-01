Menu
2022 Jeep Cherokee

8,137 KM

Details Description Features

$43,995

+ tax & licensing
Windsor Chrysler Superstore

519-979-9900

Location

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

8,137KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10375383
  • Stock #: WR23900A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMAX9ND525430

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Hydro Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # WR23900A
  • Mileage 8,137 KM

Vehicle Description

Odometer is 531 kilometers below market average! Recent Arrival!

Hydro Blue Pearlcoat 2022 Jeep Cherokee Sport 4WD 9-Speed Automatic Pentastar 3.2L V6 VVT

**CARPROOF CERTIFIED**.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Rear View Camera

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Power Adjustable Seat

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Console
Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Safety

Child-Safety Locks

Additional Features

Curb Side Mirrors
Leatherette Interior
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

