$43,995+ tax & licensing
$43,995
+ taxes & licensing
Windsor Chrysler Superstore
519-979-9900
2022 Jeep Cherokee
Windsor Chrysler Superstore
10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7
519-979-9900
8,137KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10375383
- Stock #: WR23900A
- VIN: 1C4PJMAX9ND525430
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Hydro Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 8,137 KM
Vehicle Description
Odometer is 531 kilometers below market average! Recent Arrival!
Hydro Blue Pearlcoat 2022 Jeep Cherokee Sport 4WD 9-Speed Automatic Pentastar 3.2L V6 VVT
**CARPROOF CERTIFIED**.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Rear View Camera
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Convenience
Courtesy Lights
Console
Cup Holder
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Safety
Child-Safety Locks
Additional Features
Curb Side Mirrors
Leatherette Interior
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
