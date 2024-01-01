Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

21,519 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

Location

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-9900

  1. 10922075
  2. 10922075
  3. 10922075
  4. 10922075
  5. 10922075
  6. 10922075
  7. 10922075
  8. 10922075
  9. 10922075
  10. 10922075
  11. 10922075
  12. 10922075
  13. 10922075
  14. 10922075
  15. 10922075
  16. 10922075
  17. 10922075
  18. 10922075
  19. 10922075
  20. 10922075
  21. 10922075
  22. 10922075
  23. 10922075
  24. 10922075
  25. 10922075
  26. 10922075
  27. 10922075
  28. 10922075
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
21,519KM
Used
VIN 1C4RJHBG9N8599938

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # RA23929A
  • Mileage 21,519 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Xenon Headlights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Remote Trunk Release

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Console
Cup Holder

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Safety

Child-Safety Locks

Additional Features

Backup Sensor
Curb Side Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Used 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon X 4 Door 4x4 for sale in Windsor, ON
2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon X 4 Door 4x4 10 KM $87,640 + tax & lic
Used 2023 RAM 1500 Classic Express 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box for sale in Windsor, ON
2023 RAM 1500 Classic Express 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box 10 KM $57,970 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Dodge Challenger GT AWD for sale in Windsor, ON
2023 Dodge Challenger GT AWD 10 KM $56,485 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Windsor Chrysler Superstore

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

Call Dealer

519-979-XXXX

(click to show)

519-979-9900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

519-979-9900

Contact Seller
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee